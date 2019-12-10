One of the most beloved parts of Christmas may be the Christmas tree, but it’s not complete without all the ornaments. Stephanie Domurat visits Elements Glass in Northwest Portland to learn about their workshop that offers people a way to make their own glass blown ornament for their tree this year. From the color to the pattern, you can watch your glass ornament be created right in front of you. For more information, visithttps://www.elementsglass.com/christmas-2019-book-now
