Movie Madness has been an iconic Portland institution for nearly 30 years but now it’s celebrating its own grand opening event. More than a year after the iconic video store joined forces with the Hollywood Theatre, it’s now extending its services to the community. Stephanie Domurat stopped by to learn more about its brand new screening room that will soon offer private and public screenings. For more information on the screening room, visit https://hollywoodtheatre.org/movie-madness/about/
Watch Your Favorite Films on the Big Screen
