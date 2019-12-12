Pâté Grand-Mère
1 #. Pork belly - coarsely ground
1 #. Chicken or duck livers - finely ground
1 ea. Shallot - minced
1/4 c. Parsley - chopped
3 oz. Cream
3 ea. Eggs
2 oz. Bread crumbs
1/2 t. Nutmeg
1 t. Black pepper - freshly milled
1 t. Sugar
2 oz. Brandy
Salt to taste - approximately 1/2 oz.
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix thoroughly till it comes together into a smooth homogenous mixture.
Gradually fill a pâté mold or loaf pan with the meat mixture, taking care to avoid forming air pockets. Smooth the top into an even loaf shape and cover with film & foil - refrigerate the mold overnight.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place the pâté mold in a roasting pan and add one inch of water to the pan. Cook to an internal temperature of 150 degree - around 2 hours.
Remove from the oven and cool for one hour at room temperature and then refrigerate. If you like a firmer textured terrine you can place a flat weight on the pâté as it cools.
Serve with mustard, pickles & a crisp baguette.
Greg Higgins
Higgins Restaurant & Bar
Portland, Oregon
