If you’ve gone to a bar in Portland lately, there’s a good chance your cocktail was served with some fancy ice. Wonder where it’s made? MORE’s Molly Riehl takes a look at PDX Ice.
To learn more about PDX Ice: http://pdxice.com/
If you’ve gone to a bar in Portland lately, there’s a good chance your cocktail was served with some fancy ice. Wonder where it’s made? MORE’s Molly Riehl takes a look at PDX Ice.
To learn more about PDX Ice: http://pdxice.com/
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.