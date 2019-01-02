Just when it seems the brewery scene in Hood River couldn’t get bigger, it does. Ferment Brewing Company opened its doors in the Columbia River Gorge in August. The new brewery takes traditional techniques and uses them with a modern, delicious approach. Molly Riehl stopped by Ferment to learn more.
To learn more about Ferment Brewing Company: https://www.fermentbrewing.com/
