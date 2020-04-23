What to do without Botox? A local skincare expert weighs in

With non-essential businesses closed, many of us are wondering when our next hair, nail or skin appointments will be. What can we do to keep up with our beauty regimens while we’re practicing social distancing? Molly Riehl speaks with Dr. JoDee Anderson, owner of local medical spa Fresh Faces Rx, for her take.
To learn more about Fresh Faces Rx: https://www.freshfacesrx.com/
