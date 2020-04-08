Wedding Cancellations

As large gatherings are prohibited and social distancing is extended, weddings are among the events that have been cancelled. Stephanie Domurat spoke to wedding planner, Kimberly Morrill with Your Perfect Bridesmaid on what you should know and how you can plan or postpone during this uncertain time. For more information and a list of local businesses offering discounts, visit https://www.yourperfectbridesmaid.com/

