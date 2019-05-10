One of the most highly anticipated bar openings of the year is living up to expectations. Earlier this month, the whisky-centric cocktail bar Scotch Lodge opened on Portland’s inner east side with a dream team behind it. At the helm, is spirit savant Tommy Klus. Molly Riehl stopped by the swanky new spot to catch up with Tommy.
To learn more about Scotch Lodge: https://scotchlodge.com/
