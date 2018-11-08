Melissa Hartwig co-founded the wildly popular Whole30 program in 2009 and says since then, it has transformed millions of lives. Hartwig is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and has a new cookbook out called "The Whole30 Slow Cooker." Melissa will be signing copies and meeting fans at Powell's Cedar Hills Crossing location tonight at 7 pm.
To learn more about The Whole30, log onto:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.