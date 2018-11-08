Melissa Hartwig, co-founder of the popular Whole30 program will be at Powell's Cedar Hills Crossing location tonight at 7 pm with her new cookbook, "The Whole30 Slow Cooker."

Melissa Hartwig co-founded the wildly popular Whole30 program in 2009 and says since then, it has transformed millions of lives.  Hartwig is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and has a new cookbook out called "The Whole30 Slow Cooker."  Melissa will be signing copies and meeting fans at Powell's Cedar Hills Crossing location tonight at 7 pm.

To learn more about The Whole30, log onto:  

https://whole30.com/

