Have you heard of biophilic design? It’s an approach to home décor meant to connect humans with nature, and it inspired one local woman to create her own plant accessory company called Wildehaus. Molly Riehl stops by her home studio to learn how she’s working to put the wild in your house.
To learn more about Wildehaus: https://www.wildehauspdx.com/
For more information on Cynthia’s workshops:
March 18 Plant Hanger https://www.truenorthstudios.org/classes/cvalenti01
April 1 Plant Hanger https://www.truenorthstudios.org/classes/cvalenti02
April 16 Wall Sculpture (aka Wall Hanging) https://www.truenorthstudios.org/classes/cvalenti03
April 30 Wall Sculpture (aka Wall Hanging) https://www.truenorthstudios.org/classes/cvalenti04
