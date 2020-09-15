Wilsonville farm becomes shelter for animals left stranded by wildfires

WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) – As Oregonians are forced to evacuate their homes, many families are left wondering what to do with their farm animals.
Justin Timm, owner of Frog Pond Farm in Wilsonville, has turned the farm's land into a shelter for any animals who need somewhere to go.
MORE’s Stephanie Domurat spoke with Justin about the group effort to support families affected by wildfires. The farm is still welcoming families who need help.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/thefrogpondfarm/
