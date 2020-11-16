Some men and women who have served our country still bear the scars of battle, mentally, and physically. But one form of nontraditional therapy, known as equine therapy, is helping dozens of veterans in our community, thanks to Windhaven Therapeutic Riding.
Windhaven Therapeutic Riding is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that focuses on providing a safe and gratifying environment for service members and veterans who struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), or traumatic brain injury (TBI).
MORE’S Spencer Thomas caught up with Co-founder, Rodger Morrison, and Marketing Director, Gabriel Larson, to learn more about the deep connection veterans and horses form during the 12 week cycle they provide.
If you’d like to learn more about Windhaven Therapeutic Riding or help prolong their mission by donating, click here.
