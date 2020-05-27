Wine, dine and celebrate! Corks + Forks goes virtual

It’s an annual celebration of wining and dining in the Rose City. This year, Corks and Forks is going virtual.
Molly Riehl speaks with Classic Wines Auction’s Julie Dalrymple about this year’s lineup.
To learn more about Virtual Corks and Forks: https://www.corksandforkspdx.com/
To learn more about the online auction: https://www.corksandforkspdx.com/auction
