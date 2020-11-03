Oregon’s First Black Female Winemaker just released a wine meant to inspire you to vote. Stephanie Domurat speaks with Eunice Chiweshe Goldstein about her winery with the same name and how she uses wine to start important conversations. For more information, visit https://www.eunicechiweshegoldsteinwinery.com/
Winemaker releases “Vote” Wine for you to sip with a purpose
