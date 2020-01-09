Studio Ghibli is known as the most beloved creator of Japanese animated films, and OMSI is taking a look back at their most celebrated films with their Studio Ghibli Film Retrospective. Stephanie Domurat stops by OMSI to show you what you can expect with their 18 films in 18 days on the largest screen in Portland. She also shows you how you can get the most out of spending time indoors this Winter with a look at OMSI’s upcoming events.
Winter Events at OMSI
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.