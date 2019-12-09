Celebrate the season through dance as NW Dance Project presents their annual company-choreographed performance, Winter Wonders. Stephanie Domurat visits with the artistic director, Sarah Slipper to learn about the performance that combines fan-favorite Christmas tales with the talent and creativity of a live dance performance. To learn more about the NW Dance Project’s Winter Wonders and their public classes, visit http://nwdanceproject.org/show/winter-wonders/.
Winter Wonders Performance Celebrates the Season
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.