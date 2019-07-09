Every bottle of wine has a story behind it. That’s especially true with Woven Wineworks. Co-owner and winemaker Elaina Spring weaves her story and her family’s history through each and every bottle of beautiful wine. MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by her tasting room in the Pearl District to learn more.
To learn more about Woven Wineworks: https://www.wovenwineworks.com/
