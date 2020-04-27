Working from home causing body aches and pains

If you’re experiencing more body aches and pains right now, you’re not alone. From makeshift home offices to increased stress, this new norm is causing more body aches and pains. Stephanie Domurat spoke with Bryce Schuster, DPT with Proactive Physical Therapy Specialists to learn more about the things you can do to reduce injury or other body aches.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.