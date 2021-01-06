Are you ready to jumpstart your New Year’s resolution stronger than ever before?
MORE’S Spencer Thomas teamed up with Diva Den Studio’s, Sid Redding, to learn how proper nutrition and hydration is key when aspiring to reach a new you.
Right now if you plug in DIVA-20 you’ll get 20% off your first month.
To learn more about Diva Den Studio's livestream classes, click here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.