Looking for ways to get your lower body in shape while stuck indoors? Our friends at Diva Den Studio are to help!
MORE’s Spencer Thomas caught up with Diva Den Studio Instructor, Sid Redding, to learn a series of different lower-body exercises that are sure to make your body burn without weights!
Diva Den is offering a special that will get you 20% off your first month by plugging in code DIVA-20.
To learn more about their livestream classes, click here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.