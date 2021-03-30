Famed piano player, for David Bowie, Mike Garson, is leading the charge to not only get more people involved in playing the piano, but even more so, to keep them playing through the app “Playground Sessions”.
Co-created by the iconic Quincy Jones, Playground Sessions aims to incorporate interactive lessons featuring everyone’s favorite songs, video tutorials and real-time feedback for people of all ages.
MORE’s Spencer Thomas got a chance to catch up with the star to learn more about why he is a strong advocate for this company, especially during the pandemic.
For more information, click here.
