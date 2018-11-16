Dessert is one of the most important parts of the Thanksgiving dinner – in our opinion, at least. This Thanksgiving, do you want to impress your loved ones with something special, but also simple to make? The Nightwood Society’s Chef Sarah Schneider has the perfect recipe.
Recipe:
Easy Apple Tarte Tatin
6-8 honeycrisp, gala, fuji or grannysmith medium sized apples
6 tablespoons of butter
1 cup of sugar
¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp of cinnamon
1 sheet of frozen puff pastry, thawed
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In 10 inch cast iron pan, melt the butter and the sugar on the
stove. Cut peel and core apples, then cut them into eighths. Remove the pan from the heat and
arrange the apples in a circular pattern around the pand with all the pieces facing the same
direction. Add another layer of apples again in between each apple. Sprinkle with salt and
cinnamon. Return to the stove at medium low heat for about 7-10 minutes or until the caramel
sauce starts to form. Remove from heat. Evenly roll out the puff pastry and trim it into a circle
so it is able to fit over your pan. Place puff pastry over apples. Tuck the dough in to cover all
the apples and the sauce. Put tart into oven and back for 25- 30 minutes or until the dough is
golden and fully cooked. Remove from oven and let sit 10 minutes. To remove tarte, place a
large plate, that completely covers the pan, and invert the tarte onto the large plate- be careful
and make sure the tart has cooled before doing this step. If any apple pieces stick to the top, just scrape them.
