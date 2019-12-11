There’s a new studio in NW Portland that’s ready to take your workout from mat to midair. Stephanie Domurat visits Maxwell Studio to learn about the first space offering Yoga Trapeze classes. The class combines traditional yoga with a fabric sling that allows for relaxing and challenging poses. For more information, visit: https://www.maxwellstudiopdx.com/classes
Yoga Trapeze Studio Opens in NW Portland
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
