Ask most chefs, and they’ll tell you the secret to making real good food is using real good ingredients. Jim Dixon is the man many of them turn to for those ingredients. For years, Jim has been supplying some of your favorite chefs with the best oils, vinegars, salts and more that you can find around the world. Now Jim is sharing the tasty treasures with the rest of Portland. Molly Riehl stopped by his new specialty pantry shop Real Good Food to learn more.
To learn more about Real Good Food: https://realgoodfood.com/
Jim’s cabbage salad recipe:
Half a head of cabbage
Salt
3 cups arugula
2 tablespoons salted capers
sprinkle with salty roasted black sesame seeds
2 tablespoons Katz viognier honey vinegar
3 tablespoons EVOO
Chop half a head of green cabbage into smallish bits and add 2% salt by weight (about a tablespoon for the average-size cabbage, about a pound and a half for the half head). Use a large bowl and mix well, crushing the cabbage a little like you were making sauerkraut. Cover the bowl and let sit out overnight or for at least 4 hours. At this point it’s delicious and ready to eat.
For the salad, coarsely chop about the same amount of arugula and a couple of tablespoons of Pantellerian capers (soaked in cold water 15 minutes, then drained and rinsed). I had green garlic in my backyard, so used that, but either a spring onion or 5-5 green onions with a little garlic would work well. Mix in a few good shakes of cured sumac and a few good pinches of salty roasted black sesame seeds. Pour on about two tablespoons of Katz viognier honey vinegar and about three of extra virgin olive oil. Since the cabbage is already salted, taste before adding any more.
