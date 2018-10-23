Local reality star Zach Roloff is about to make history by playing soccer. Zach leaves today for Argentina to play in the first-ever Copa America Dwarf World Cup. MORE’s Molly Riehl met up with the “Little People, Big World” star to talk about representing North America by playing his favorite sport.
Zach Roloff to make history in first Copa America Dwarf World Cup
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.