On the Go with Joe at A Pittock Mansion Christmas 2019

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Rose City landmark has been transformed into storybook settings for the holiday season.
A Pittock Mansion Christmas opened on Monday and runs through Jan. 5.
This year’s theme is Wonderful World of Books and can be visited daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. except Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.
Thanks to the work of more than 70 volunteers, 18 rooms in the mansion are decked with decorations.
The rooms are inspired by beloved books including the Harry Potter series.
In addition to welcoming the public for the holiday season, Pittock Mansion is holding a book drive until Dec. 8 in collaboration with Community Action for Head Start children, who are 5 and younger.
Learn more at PittockMansion.org/events.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
