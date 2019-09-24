On the Go with Joe at Adelsheim Vineyard

NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) – A local winery is saying “cheers!” to 50 years of Portland Trail Blazers basketball with their takes on Rip City red and white.
Adelsheim Vineyard, located at 16800 Northeast Calkins Lane, has created a pinot noir and a chardonnay for the team’s landmark year.
The anniversary wines are available for purchase by phone, online and at the tasting room.
For each bottle sold of the two wines, 10 percent of the sales will benefit the Trail Blazers Foundation.
Fans can also enjoy the wines by the glass at the Moda Center.
Learn more at Adelsheim.com/Blazers.
