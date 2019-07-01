On the Go with Joe at Alberta Commons

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An area of Portland that has undergone gentrification is the location of a special project to honor its diverse background.
The Alberta Commons is a new shopping center in the historically African-American neighborhood of the Alberta District in northeast Portland, on the block bordered by MLK Jr. Boulevard, Alberta Street, Garfield Avenue and Sumner Street.
The 20,000 square foot retail space is home to African-American owned businesses including Champions' Barbershop, Greenhaus Gallery and Boutique and Cason's Fine Meats butcher shop.
The development project was brainstormed to celebrate the area's history, while also moving into the future. Over the decades, the Alberta District has experienced many changes, which in part pushed out longtime residents and businesses. The Alberta Commons, nick-named “Dream Street,” aims to empower the community within its gentrification.
A grand opening party is being held on Saturday, July 20.
Learn more at the Alberta Commons page on ProsperPortland.us.
