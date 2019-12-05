On the Go with Joe at America’s Largest Christmas Bazaar

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It’s beginning to look at lot like Christmas across Portland, including at the Expo Center.
America’s Largest Christmas Bazaar back the holiday season and will open its second weekend for shopping on Friday.
Shoppers can stop by the Expo Center for gifts, or for themselves, through Sunday.
The bazaar has hundreds of booths of products and is complete with a special guest: Santa.
Learn more at ExpoChristmasBazaar.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.