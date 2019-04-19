On the Go with Joe at Ave’s Bread

CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) – A love of bread, mixed in with family tradition, baked up an idea for a young local businesswoman.
Ave’s Bread is the brainchild of a child – Avery Jensen thought of the business while she was in middle school.
Inspired by her great grandmother who baked bread and getting motivation from her mother, Avery started making bread to spend her time off from school during the summer of 2017. Then, an idea popped up: why not sell the bread? Now, Ave’s Bread is booming – the dough is bringing in another kind of dough.
Avery’s recipe for success includes her mother and sister, who help make and sell the bread.
The bread is baked in their Cornelius home and then sold at farmer’s markets and through online orders.
Learn more at AvesBread.com.
