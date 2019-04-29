On the Go with Joe at Ballistic Martial Arts and Fitness

WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) – A new fitness studio doesn’t just offer a good workout, it also empowers women.
Ballistic Martial Arts and Fitness, located at 1331 North Goerig Street Suite E, opened recently.
Classes at the studio include Hapkido, Brazilian JuJitsu and kickboxing.
On Sunday, Ballistic will be offering a free Women's Self Defense Course where attendees can learn escapes, awareness Techniques and physical defense.
Learn more about Ballistic on its Facebook page.
