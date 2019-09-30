On the Go with Joe at Bauman’s Harvest Festival

GERVAIS, OR (KPTV) – A favorite fall event is in full swing, complete with an upcoming drop of a massive pumpkin to its smashing end.
Bauman Farms, located at 12989 Howell Prairie Road Northeast, is holding its annual Harvest Fest until Halloween.
The seasonal family-friendly fun includes more than 25 activities, such as mazes, farm animal petting and several rides.
Many delicious delights are also available, such as cider and doughnuts.
The farm of course has a pumpkin patch, but it also taking it up two notches: with pumpkin shooting and the Giant Pumpkin Drop happening Saturday afternoon.
Learn more at BaumanFarms.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.