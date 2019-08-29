On the Go with Joe at Cambia Portland Classic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Many of the best female golfers in the world have come to the Rose City to compete this weekend.
The Cambia Portland Classic, the largest annual professional golf event in the Pacific Northwest, is back for its 48th year.
The classic tees off Thursday and runs through Sunday. It is the is the longest-running non-major tournament on the LPGA Tour.
Golfers will play rounds at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club, located at 2200 Northeast Marine Drive.
Since the Cambia Portland Classic’s start in 1972, the tournament has raised millions of dollars for charities.
Learn more at PortlandClassic.com.
