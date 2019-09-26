On the Go with Joe at Canstruction Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Canned foods are usually found in grocery stores and pantries, but now, tens of thousands of cans have been turned into art in downtown Portland.
Canstruction is on display through Sunday in the lower level of Pioneer Place, located at 700 Southwest 5th Avenue.
The exhibition features several structures, like a famous scene from The Loin King and Yoshi from Mario Kart.
In total, Canstruction is made up of about 35,000 cans.
Canstruction is not only an art show, but also raises awareness on hunger by being a food drive.
All the cans will be donated to the Oregon Food Bank. During its more than 20 years of structures, Canstruction has helped donate more than 1.1 million meals to help fight hunger in Oregon and southwest Washington.
Learn more at CanstructionPDX.org.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.