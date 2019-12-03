On the Go with Joe at Casa de Tamales

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – Thousands of tamales are expected to be made for the holiday season at a local restaurant.
Canby Asparagus Farm's Casa de Tamales, which is located at 10605 Southeast Main Street in Milwaukie, specializes in tamales and makes all of them with local ingredients and no preservatives.
In total, the restaurant makes 53 varieties of tamales.
For customers are hoping to order a big batch of tamales, they are asked to put in their order a few days in advance due to the seasonal demand.
Learn more about the tamales at CanbyAsparagusFarms.com.
Anyone interested in contacting Casa de Tamales can email them at canbyasparagusfarm@gmail.com or call 503-654-4423.
