SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Bright holiday fun has come to the Oregon Garden, complete will more than a million lights.
Christmas in the Garden is back for 2019 with holiday light displays, a European-style Christmas market, an ice skating rink, fire pit and snowless inner tubing slides.
It is a family-friendly event and open every night 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Jan. 5, except Christmas Eve and Christmas.
Learn more at ChristmasInTheGarden.com.
