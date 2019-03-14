On the Go with Joe at Cirque du Soleil Corteo

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The performance company known for high-flying theatrics and artistry is back in Portland with a new show.
Cirque du Soleil has returned to the Moda Center for four days of shows, Thursday through Sunday, this time for Corteo.
As with each Cirque show, a unique story is told.
In Corteo, audiences will see a performance for remembering the late clown Mauro. Instead of mourning his passing, the company celebrates his life with dazzling stunts and other displays of talent.
Learn more at CirqueduSoleil.com/Corteo.
