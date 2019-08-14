On the Go with Joe at Clackamas County Fair

CANBY, OR (KPTV) – A summer tradition that celebrates all things Clackamas County is in full swing.
The Clackamas County Fair, located at 694 Northeast 4th Avenue in Canby, is back for its 113th year. The fair kicked off Tuesday and is open through Saturday.
Fun at the fair includes a rodeo, dog athletes, farm animals, live entertainment, carnival rides and plenty of food and drinks.
Learn more at Clackamas.us/fair.
