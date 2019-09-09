On the Go with Joe at Clark County Parade of Homes

CAMAS, WA (KPTV) – Seven stunning homes have opened their doors to the public for a residential parade.
The Clark County Parade of Homes showcases luxury houses located at Dawson’s Ridge, 4428 Northwest 9th Circle in Camas.
The homes can be visited Wednesday through Sunday until Sept. 22.
From state-of-the-art features, to large floor plans, to scenic yard views, the homes all have plenty to see and tour.
Learn more at ClarkCountyParadeofHomes.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.