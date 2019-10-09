On the Go with Joe at Clark County ScareGrounds

KPTV image

RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) – The Clark County Fairgrounds have been transformed for the spooky season.

The Clark County ScareGrounds is welcoming guests to be frightened for fall and is open on select days through Halloween.

Included at the ScareGrounds are three haunted houses, carnival rides and even a coffin to be “buried alive” in.

The ScareGrounds is a largest haunt in the Portland metro area and parking is free.

Learn more at ScareGroundsPDX.com

Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.