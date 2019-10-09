On the Go with Joe at Clark County ScareGrounds

RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) – The Clark County Fairgrounds have been transformed for the spooky season.
The Clark County ScareGrounds is welcoming guests to be frightened for fall and is open on select days through Halloween.
Included at the ScareGrounds are three haunted houses, carnival rides and even a coffin to be “buried alive” in.
View this post on Instagram
Get in a coffin they said... It will be fun they said... Taking a last ride at the Clark County @scaregroundspdx . They have three haunted houses, carnival rides and yes... a coffin ride. For the low, low price of five dollars you can feel what it’s like to be buried alive... complete with the smell of dirt and sensation of rats crawling around your ankles. And there’s even an in-coffin camera so your friends can enjoy your terrified reactions. Good times! ⚰️
The ScareGrounds is a largest haunt in the Portland metro area and parking is free.
Learn more at ScareGroundsPDX.com.
