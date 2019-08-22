On the Go with Joe at Coin Corner and Hobbies

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – A family-owned collectibles store that’s been in business for more than half a century has sold treasures of the past to several generations of Oregonians.
Coin Coiner and Hobbies first opened in 1962 by Gerald and Elleanora Wickwire. Now the store, which has been located at 215 7th Street since 1966, is run by their grandchildren.
From old board games to antique technology, the business has quite the collection of unique items that have come together from all over the world.
The sense of nostalgia across five decades is strong at Coin Corner and Hobbies, but the business has also transformed with the times.
As trends change, so has the selection – what customers of the past once looked for, like coins, isn’t necessarily what present buyers are interested in finding, such as pop culture products.
Whatever you may be looking for, or may happen upon once there, Coin Corner and Hobbies is definitely a trip through history.
Learn more on the store’s Facebook page and check out their eBay store for some of their available stock.
