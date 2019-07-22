On the Go with Joe at Counter Culture Wine & Food Festival

CARLTON, OR (KPTV) – A celebration of wine and food is happening this week in the Willamette Valley, and there are a lot of reasons to say “cheers!”
The Counter Culture Wine & Food Festival is back for its 10th year on Thursday.
The festival will be at Anne Amie Vineyards, located at 6580 Northeast Mineral Springs Road in Carlton, where 2019 marks their 20th anniversary of wine-making.
Guests of the event can enjoy wine from across the globe as well as some of the best food from Oregon chefs, all while at a beautiful wine country location.
Remaining tickets are limited and can be purchased at Eventbrite.com.
