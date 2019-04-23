On the Go with Joe at Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival

OREGON COAST (KPTV) - The Astoria Warrenton Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival is back for its 37th year from Friday to Sunday.

The festival will be at the Clatsop County Fair & Expo Center on Highway 202, about 4 miles from the junction of Highway 101 in Astoria. Shuttles from Astoria and Warrenton are available to the festival.

For three tasty days, thousands of expected festival attendees can enjoy coastal cuisine and wine tasting. With more than 100 vendors, some will also be selling arts and crafts.

Learn more at AstoriaCrabFest.com

