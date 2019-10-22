BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Would you like warm, delicious cookies delivered straight to your home? A new business opening in Beaverton will do just that!
Crumbl Cookies, located at 2725 Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard, will help satisfy all of your cookie cravings.
The business will deliver warm cookies for all occasions.
Customers can check out Crumbl Cookies rotating menu on its website: crumblcookies.com.
The current menu for Oct. 14 - Oct. 25 features cookies such as orange roll, dirt cake, milk chocolate chip, and chilled sugar.
For more information, visit crumblcookies.com.
