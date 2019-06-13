On the Go with Joe at Culture

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Spinning dishes and DJs spinning music are two things that are drawing Portlanders to a new spot.
Culture, located at 2422 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, opened just last month and serves up a Middle Eastern and Mediterranean menu.
One dish at Culture that can’t be found anywhere else in Portland is its tabletop shawarma.
Each table has its own shawarma rotisserie where customers can slice off lamb, chicken or the nonmeat option.
Also spinning at Culture is DJ O.G.ONE, the official DJ of the Portland Trail Blazers. He is one of the DJs in Culture’s lineup for music during its late night hours.
Learn more about Culture on its Facebook page.
