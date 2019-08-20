CANBY, OR (KPTV) – The largest dahlia farm in the nation is in full bloom and ready to welcome flower lovers to an annual summer event.
The Dahlia Festival is happening the next two weekends, Saturday through Monday for both, at Swan Island Dahlias in Canby.
The fields are home to 370 different varieties of dahlias, which range in size and color.
Parking and admission for the festival are both free.
In addition to all the beautiful dahlias, there will be live music and food and beverage vendors at the festival.
Learn more at Dahlias.com.
