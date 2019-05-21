On the Go with Joe at Dauntless Wine Company

FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) – Memorial Day weekend is coming up and is a popular time to go wine tasting. For a local winery, there’s a big connection to the holiday.
Dauntless Wine Company, which recently opened its tasting room at 2003 Main Street in Forest Grove, is owned and operated by three Iraq War veterans.
The winery was founded on a dual mission: to make good wine and do good for the veteran community.
Through their farming operations, partnerships, and support of veterans’ charities, Dauntless Wine Company is committed to those who serve.
Learn more at DauntlessWine.co.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.