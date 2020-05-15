On the Go with Joe at Drive-Thru Brewers Market

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland is known for its beer, and while the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted business for breweries, a creative distribution idea will open for the first time this Saturday.
The Drive-Thru Brewers Market is the brainchild of Old Town Brewing.
The brewery has converted its parking lot to be a weekly pick-up spot for beer lovers to cruise through to get their favorite beverages.
Each Saturday through the summer, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., customers can visit a rotating selection of breweries set up in booths.
“We were inspired to try and find a positive way for people to show support for their favorite breweries,” said Adam Milne, owner of Old Town Brewing. “Old Town Brewing’s Drive-Thru Brewers Market allows our community to visit their favorite brewers, lend a hand and do it in a safe way.”
Interested customers should enter on the north side of the parking lot where they will be given an order number. From there they can drive through the market look at each brewery menu and place their order using the Brewers Market online menu on their smartphone.
Once an order is placed, they can pull into a designated parking spot at the end of the market where someone will bring their order out to them.
Learn more at OTBrewing.com.
