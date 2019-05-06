On the Go with Joe at Evergreens Salad

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Hillsboro is now home to the newest location of a build-your-own salad chain, just in time to celebrate National Salad Month.
Evergreens Salad, located at 1237 Northeast 48th Avenue, is hosting its grand opening Monday.
From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., they will be giving away free salads, wraps and grain bowls.
At Evergreens, there are signature salad combinations to choose from, or customers can create their own salad to their liking.
Check out the menu and learn more at Evergreens.com.
