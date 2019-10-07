On the Go with Joe at Exquisite Creatures

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A unique 3-D art show that has been intricately designed with the bodies of many creatures is the newest exhibit at OMSI.
Exquisite Creatures opened on Saturday and is on display through Feb. 17, 2020.
The exhibit features art made from tens of thousands of creatures, all by Christopher Marley of Salem.
Each specimen, which all died of natural causes, has been reclaimed or sustainably collected.
From bugs to sharks, the art is striking with its colors and patterns.
Learn more at OMSI.edu/Exquisite-Creatures.
